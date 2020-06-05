John Francis Slattery
Slattery, John Francis
91, of East Providence, joined his Holy Father and the Angels in Heaven on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Lincoln, RI, he was the beloved son of the late John Christopher and Anna Mary (Skenyon) Slattery.
John believed in the power of prayer and faithfully accepted all requests to intercede on behalf of others. He loved spending time taking long walks, traveling throughout the State of Rhode Island using his RIPTA Bus Pass, and visiting Cambridge and New York. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and reminiscing about growing up in Prospect Hill. But most of all, he loved spending time listening to beautiful music.
He is survived by his brother Edward "Ned" and sister-in-law Doris Hedstrom Slattery, his nephew, Stephen Slattery, his niece Christine and her husband Colonel Corey Bonnell, his niece Maureen Slattery, his grandniece Alexandra and her husband Jordan Bean, and his grandniece Madison Bonnell.
John will forever be remembered for his smile and sense of humor. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10AM at St. Raymond's Church, 1240 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02860. Due to current health and safety regulations, seating will be limited. Calling hours are respectfully omitted and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to: The Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Raymond's Church
