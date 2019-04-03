|
CONSIGLIO, JOHN, G.
60, of Providence, passed away Saturday with his family by his side.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John and Maria (D'Agnenica) Consiglio.
John worked in the Providence Police Communications Department for over 25 years.
He is survived by a brother, Michael Consiglio of Providence; two sisters, Maria Consiglio of CA, and Joanne Fossa of North Smithfield; and a nephew, Alan Fossa of MA.
His funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 AM from The Butterfield Home, 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Augustine Church, Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Thursday 5-8 PM. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by the A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2019