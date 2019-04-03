Home

Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
8:45 AM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Mt. Pleasant Ave.
Providence, RI
John G. Consiglio Obituary
CONSIGLIO, JOHN, G.
60, of Providence, passed away Saturday with his family by his side.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John and Maria (D'Agnenica) Consiglio.
John worked in the Providence Police Communications Department for over 25 years.
He is survived by a brother, Michael Consiglio of Providence; two sisters, Maria Consiglio of CA, and Joanne Fossa of North Smithfield; and a nephew, Alan Fossa of MA.
His funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 AM from The Butterfield Home, 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Augustine Church, Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Thursday 5-8 PM. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by the A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
