William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
John Simon
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Ave.
John G. Simon


1948 - 2019
John G. Simon Obituary
SIMON, John G.
age 71, of Pawtucket RI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Annie Simon, whom he was married to for 42 years. He was the proud father of Amy-Lee Simon (Michele) and adoring grandfather "Pocksey" of twin girls, Annie and Emery. He was the son of the late Gabriel and Mabel Simon.
John was a Territory Sales Manager at Garelick Farms for many years, retiring in 2008. He was ever grateful to be a lung transplant recipient in 2010. From the moment he recovered, he lived life to the fullest, traveling all over the world.
He was a true family man. His greatest joy came from spending time with his daughter and her twins.
He is survived by siblings, Charles Simon, and Carolyn Simon. He was predeceased by siblings, Leo Simon and Virginia Ruggiero.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. VISITATION will be Monday 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Teresa Church will be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
