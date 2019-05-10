|
|
|
FOURTH ANNIVERSARY 2015 - May 10th - 2019 JOHN JACK L. GANNON It's lonely here without you. We miss you more each day. For it is not the same to us you were called away. My heart still aches in sadness. My silent tears still flow. For what it meant to lose you, Sweetheart, No one will ever know. They say memories are golden, well, maybe that is true, But we never wanted memories...we only wanted you. Your Wife Anita, Children and Grandchildren all miss you very much.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2019
Read More