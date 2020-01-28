|
|
BAPTISTA, John "Jack" H., Sr.
84, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Husband of Elizabeth C. (Cribb) Baptista. Father of Joanne (Joel) Lowitt of Hudson, OH, John H. (Christy) Baptista, Jr. of Woonsocket and Janice L. Baptista of Pawtucket. Stepfather of Mark W. (Patricia) Moore and Matthew W. (Kimberly) Moore. Grandfather of Matthew Lowitt and Loryn Perry. Step grandfather of Mark, Jr., Edward and Mitchell Moore. Brother of the late Edward Baptista. Services Friday at 10 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be Thursday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials to or . Full obituary: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020