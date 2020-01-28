Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
John Baptista
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Baptista
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. "Jack" Baptista Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. "Jack" Baptista Sr. Obituary
BAPTISTA, John "Jack" H., Sr.
84, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Husband of Elizabeth C. (Cribb) Baptista. Father of Joanne (Joel) Lowitt of Hudson, OH, John H. (Christy) Baptista, Jr. of Woonsocket and Janice L. Baptista of Pawtucket. Stepfather of Mark W. (Patricia) Moore and Matthew W. (Kimberly) Moore. Grandfather of Matthew Lowitt and Loryn Perry. Step grandfather of Mark, Jr., Edward and Mitchell Moore. Brother of the late Edward Baptista. Services Friday at 10 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be Thursday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials to or . Full obituary: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -