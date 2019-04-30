Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
645 Hartford Avenue
Providence, RI
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memorial Park Cemetery
Johnston, RI
John H. Brazil Obituary
BRAZIL, JOHN H.
75, formerly of Providence passed away April 28, 2019. He was the husband of the late Vivian (DiSano) Brazil.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Raymond Brazil and Ruth (Munroe) Rushworth.
John was a tool setter for many years before retiring. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran.
He was the father of Rhonda Hillal, John H. Brazil, Jr., Joseph Brazil, Gina Sanford and the late Jamey Scheer; grandfather of 10; great grandfather of 6 and brother of Raymond and Joseph Brazil, Douglas Rushworth and Ruth Herr.
His funeral will be held Thursday at 9:00 AM from the Romano Funeral Home, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Burial to follow in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. Visitation WEDNESDAY 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital, . For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
