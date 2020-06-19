John H. Croft
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROFT, JOHN H.
55 of Warwick, a former pressman for the Providence Journal, died Monday June 15th.
Born in Providence, he was the son of Anne B. Croft and the late John T. Croft Jr.
Besides his mother, he also leaves his sisters Robin Croft and her partner David Salerno, Michelle White and her husband Richard, and Erin McCaughey and her partner Marc Chapron. He was the uncle of Megan Ferla and her husband Alan, Michael McCaughey and his wife Marina, Jessica McCaughey and her fiancé Kellie Larsen, and Michael Croft. He was the great uncle of Ella Eliason, and the uncle of the late James White.
Services will be private. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved