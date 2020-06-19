CROFT, JOHN H.
55 of Warwick, a former pressman for the Providence Journal, died Monday June 15th.
Born in Providence, he was the son of Anne B. Croft and the late John T. Croft Jr.
Besides his mother, he also leaves his sisters Robin Croft and her partner David Salerno, Michelle White and her husband Richard, and Erin McCaughey and her partner Marc Chapron. He was the uncle of Megan Ferla and her husband Alan, Michael McCaughey and his wife Marina, Jessica McCaughey and her fiancé Kellie Larsen, and Michael Croft. He was the great uncle of Ella Eliason, and the uncle of the late James White.
Services will be private. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.