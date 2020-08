Or Copy this URL to Share

MURRAY, JOHN H.

93, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Mary (Quinn) Murray.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Morgan) Murray; his daughter, Gail Murray, and his sister, Frances Murray. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph E. Murray.

His funeral service and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.



