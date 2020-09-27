1/1
John "Jack" Headley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEADLEY, JOHN "JACK"
age 99, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was the husband of Doris M. (Powers) Williams, the late Evelyn J. (Lawrell) Headley for 63 years, and the late Doris M. Neary.
Born in Providence, the son of the late John Headley and Vena I. (St. Onge) Bishop, he lived in Warwick before moving to South Kingstown in 1970. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. In 2017, he participated in an Honor Flight of veterans to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Mr. Headley was employed as an operating foreman at H.P. Hood & Sons in Providence for 25 years, retiring in 1979. In retirement, he was employed by the South Kingstown School Department for several years. For the last four years, he especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jane I. Headley, and son-in-law, Steve Nardelli, of South Kingstown, with whom he resided; a grandson, Matthew McEntee and his wife Rachel, of Foster; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Ryan, Adam, and Owen McEntee; and nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Marine Corporal John B. Headley, who died in the Vietnam War, the brother of the late Virginia M. Hewitt, and the great-grandfather of the late Daniel McEntee.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, his funeral service and burial in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick, will be private. In lieu of flowers, buy yourself a lottery ticket to celebrate his life. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved