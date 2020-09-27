HEADLEY, JOHN "JACK"
age 99, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was the husband of Doris M. (Powers) Williams, the late Evelyn J. (Lawrell) Headley for 63 years, and the late Doris M. Neary.
Born in Providence, the son of the late John Headley and Vena I. (St. Onge) Bishop, he lived in Warwick before moving to South Kingstown in 1970. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. In 2017, he participated in an Honor Flight of veterans to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Mr. Headley was employed as an operating foreman at H.P. Hood & Sons in Providence for 25 years, retiring in 1979. In retirement, he was employed by the South Kingstown School Department for several years. For the last four years, he especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jane I. Headley, and son-in-law, Steve Nardelli, of South Kingstown, with whom he resided; a grandson, Matthew McEntee and his wife Rachel, of Foster; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Ryan, Adam, and Owen McEntee; and nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Marine Corporal John B. Headley, who died in the Vietnam War, the brother of the late Virginia M. Hewitt, and the great-grandfather of the late Daniel McEntee.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, his funeral service and burial in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick, will be private. In lieu of flowers, buy yourself a lottery ticket to celebrate his life. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com