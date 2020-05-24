|
HENDRICKS, JOHN
91, of Ledge Rd, Seekonk, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Waterview Villa. He was predeceased in death by his wife, Evelyn (Alexander) Piquette Hendricks on May 2, 2020.
Born in Feb. 8, 1929, in Seekonk, he was a son of the late Manuel and Isabel (da Silva) Hendricks. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and received the Marian Medal. Mr. Hendricks served with the US Army during the Korean War.
He is survived his step-children, Thomas Piquette, Kenneth Piquette and Susan Maisano; and nieces and nephews. He was also the step-father of the late James Piquette.
He was the brother of the late Mary Santos, and the late Alice, Manuel, Joaquim, Christian, Jesse and Anthony Hendricks.
Mr. Hendricks' funeral must be private at this time because of the current public health crisis prohibiting large gatherings. Relatives and friends will gather in the future at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church for a Memorial Mass.
Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 984 Taunton Ave., Seekonk, MA 02771.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020