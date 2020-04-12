|
HENGRASMY, JOHN
106, resident of Bernon Street, Providence, Rhode Island died peacefully on April 7, 2020 at Berkshire Place Nursing Home.
John was born on January 3, 1914 in Ban Nasou, Muang Phôn-Hông, Vientiane, Laos and migrated his entire family during the late 1970's and set up roots in the beautiful City of Providence, Rhode Island. He was the beloved "husband/widower" of Kham Hengrasmy. Affectionately called "Pawthoo John" by family. John was an amazing son, father, grandfather, great grandpa, uncle, great uncle and friend to many. He is survived by his sister of Singpang Douangdara, Muang Phôn-Hông, Vientiane, Laos, son, Boribouane Hengrasmy, and wife Dy; his eldest daughter Sang Henglatsamy, and husband Souriya; and his youngest daughter Pat Vayapheth, and husband Gary of Providence. His grandchildren Bearee Henglatsamy of Cranston; Anthony J. Hengrasmy and wife Stacey of Greenville; Beverly K. Pinocci and husband Scott of Saunderstown; Wonda Vayapheth; Bush R. Henglatsamy; Garrett T. Vayapheth; and Rebecca Baccam of Providence; his great-grandchildren Audrianna M. Pinocci, Hunter C. Reed and Asher J. Hengrasmy.He is preceded in death by his sister Thieng Kongpachith, Nangkham Mantakul; his brother Phao Khamdang.
His visiting hours, funeral service and burial are respectfully private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020