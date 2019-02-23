|
JEFFERS, JOHN HERRICK
Formally of Providence, passed away Feb 18th in Florida.
John leaves behind Barbara, his wife of 61 years, son David and wife Polly Jeffers of Tuftonboro, NH, and granddaughter Rachael Jeffers of Providence, RI.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 23 at 10:00 AM at Prince of Peace Church in Viera. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prince of Peace Church in Viera, FL.
Complete obit at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2019