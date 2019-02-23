Home

Services
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Church
Viera, FL
John Herrick Jeffers


1934 - 2019 Obituary
John Herrick Jeffers Obituary
JEFFERS, JOHN HERRICK
Formally of Providence, passed away Feb 18th in Florida.
John leaves behind Barbara, his wife of 61 years, son David and wife Polly Jeffers of Tuftonboro, NH, and granddaughter Rachael Jeffers of Providence, RI.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 23 at 10:00 AM at Prince of Peace Church in Viera. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prince of Peace Church in Viera, FL.
Complete obit at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
