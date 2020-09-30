1/
John J. Andrade Jr.
ANDRADE, JOHN J. Jr.
68, of Warwick, RI, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late, Maureen V. (Trainor) Andrade. Loving father of Lisa Rock, Kim Hebert and Jayme Menard. Dear brother to Donna Davis and the late Linda Madden. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10-11AM followed by a Celebration of Life at 11AM in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, Greenville.
Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
OCT
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 29, 2020
Lisa, Kim and Jayme, we are so sorry for your loss. I worked with your mom at Blue Cross and your dad and his band played at our wedding. They were both such a great couple. We’re so very sorry.
Kathy and Ernie Almonte
Friend
