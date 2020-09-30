ANDRADE, JOHN J. Jr.
68, of Warwick, RI, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late, Maureen V. (Trainor) Andrade. Loving father of Lisa Rock, Kim Hebert and Jayme Menard. Dear brother to Donna Davis and the late Linda Madden. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10-11AM followed by a Celebration of Life at 11AM in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, Greenville.
Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
