Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Vianney Church
3655 Diamond Hill Road
Cumberland, RI
John J. "Jack" Bain Jr.


John J. "Jack" Bain Jr. Obituary
BAIN, JR., JOHN J. "JACK"
of Newell Drive, Cumberland. Hopefully on March 11, 2019, God welcomed Jack into his Heaven!
Born in Worcester, MA to Isabelle and John Bain on April 4, 1931, Jack graduated from Holy Cross College in 1953 and spent the next two years in the US Army. On May 26, 1956 he and his beautiful wife Ann (Casey) Bain were married and enjoyed nearly 63 years of happiness with their 5 children, 10 grandchildren and many nieces/nephews. John III (Jay) & Catherine Bain, John IV and James; Kathy (Bain) & John Farrell, Jack, Ryan and Casey; Maryann (Bain) & Marty Marshall, Meghan, Brenna and Erin; Michael Bain; and Patty (Bain) Healy, Owen and Maggie. Jack was preceded by his brother James Bain and sister Helen Lyons.
Jack worked in the men's and lady's fine garment industry for 70 years. He loved his wife, family, friends of all ages, New England sports and "The Boys" from the club. Peace to all!
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 3655 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Friday, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
