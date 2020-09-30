1/1
John J. Bovi
BOVI, JOHN J.
73, died Saturday. He was the husband of Beverly (Fanion) Bovi.
Born in Providence a son of the late John J. and Adeline (Jurglewicz) Bovi, he has been a Seekonk resident for over 45 years.
John was the owner of Bovi's Tavern in East Providence, a family business started by his father. He also worked as a pipefitter for Local 51 for over 35 years retiring 10 years ago. During his time with Bovi's Tavern, John was very active in softball and music and was inducted to both of their Halls of Fame in R.I. He was a 1965 graduate of LaSalle Academy and a 1969 graduate of the University of R.I.
Besides his wife he leaves a daughter: Kristin Bovi Pallotta, her husband Jeff and their daughter Nikki of North Providence and a son John "Jay" Bovi of Seekonk. He also leaves a sister Gail Donnelly and her husband Bob of Cranston and several nieces and nephews. He was brother of the late Barbara Bovi.
Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4-7pm in the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman St., Providence and due to Covid restrictions masks will be required and a limited number of people will be allowed in the building at any time. The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence R.I. 02906. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
