BURKE, JR., JOHN J.
age 89, of Warwick, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the loving husband of Mary P. (Sullivan) Burke.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John J. and Mary T. (McHugh) Burke. He lived in Warwick since 1961. He was employed as a purchasing agent by Leesona Corporation in Warwick prior to its closing. He later held sales representative positions for various companies.
John was a tall, handsome man who enjoyed spending his days with his beautiful wife of 66 years, Mary, the love of his life and his sweetheart.
John was a voracious reader, visiting the local library weekly, followed by his visit to Dave's Market to purchase his groceries while checking in with his favorite cashiers.
He enjoyed golf, watching sports, and was a loyal football fan of LaSalle Academy and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
John was very proud of his Irish heritage, traveled to Ireland several times, and would usually be seen around town wearing his Irish knit sweater and a wool cap. He loved socializing, had an easy smile, was a fabulous storyteller with a quick wit, and sometimes, to the delight of others, he would enjoy singing a tune or two.
He was a kind, gentle man whose home always welcomed his family and friends. He was loved by many and will be sadly missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Donna M. Burke (Richard J. "Pie" Duggan) of Warwick and Mary P. Burke of San Clemente, CA; a son, John J. Burke, III of Providence; two grandchildren, John W. Trost and Jessie L. Trost; and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Mary P. Williams, Jane E. Theroux and Barbara A. Hawkins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, his funeral and burial will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Tomorrow Fund, Rhode Island Hospital Campus, POB, Suite 422, 593 Eddy St., Providence, Rhode Island 02903. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com