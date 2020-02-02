|
DeFAZIO, JOHN J.
69, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born in Somerville, MA, he was the son of the late Beatrice Lear and John J. DeFazio, Sr. and was a resident of Cranston since 1989.
John was the former owner of Crossroads Restaurant in West Warwick; an accomplished chef, drummer, and great music enthusiast. John was an advocate for NEADS Service Dogs and was instrumental in launching the Prison Pup Program with his first service dog, "Miss Shapleigh" at the ACI in Cranston.
John is survived by his loving wife Marie, his second service dog Owen and beloved family members; Deb, Monette, Pat, Bill, Leah, Mandy, Wendy, Mindy, Georgette, and Melody.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to: NEADS World Class Service Dogs, P.O. Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541 Attention: Doreen Sheridan, would be appreciated.
A private celebration of John's life will be in February.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020