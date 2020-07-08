1/1
John J. Durnin III
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DURNIN, III, JOHN J.
63, of Standish, ME, passed away suddenly on June 24, 2020. Born in Long Beach, California he was a son of John J. Jr. and Joan Q. Durnin of North Kingstown.
John and family relocated to North Kingstown, Rhode Island where he graduated both high school and Rhode College.
Beside his parents John is survived by two siblings; Paul Durnin of Cranston, and Ellen Conley of Rumford and two nieces Madison and Mackenzie Conley. He was the brother of the late Kevin Durnin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday July 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Donations in John's memory may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, or a charity of your choice. www.hillfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved