DURNIN, III, JOHN J.
63, of Standish, ME, passed away suddenly on June 24, 2020. Born in Long Beach, California he was a son of John J. Jr. and Joan Q. Durnin of North Kingstown.
John and family relocated to North Kingstown, Rhode Island where he graduated both high school and Rhode College.
Beside his parents John is survived by two siblings; Paul Durnin of Cranston, and Ellen Conley of Rumford and two nieces Madison and Mackenzie Conley. He was the brother of the late Kevin Durnin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday July 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Donations in John's memory may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, or a charity of your choice
