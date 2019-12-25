|
FEENEY, JOHN J.
92, passed away quietly surrounded by his family on December 24th. He was the son of the late Michael and Margaret (McGuinness) Feeney who both emigrated from County Roscommon, Ireland. He was the beloved husband of Margaret A. (Farrell) Feeney for 63 years. He is survived by his children Hon. Michael J. Feeney and his partner Erin Scanlon, Stephen J. Feeney, and Karen O'Keefe and her husband, John.
Mr. Feeney was extremely proud of his grandchildren and their accomplishments. He was the grandfather of Caitlin and her husband, Andrew Dunning, Michaela and her husband, Matthew Wilcox, Jack Feeney, Jake and Emma O'Keefe; great-grandfather of Declan Wilcox; brother of Margaret Farrell and her husband, Thomas, and the late Thomas Feeney and Elizabeth Nault. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Feeney left school to serve his country, first as a Merchant Marine Seaman and later in the U.S. Army, as many of his generation did. He was a recipient of the WWII Victory Medal. Mr. Feeney was a longtime employee of First National Stores and Mulholland Construction. He was also a self-employed real estate broker. Mr. Feeney was a lifelong resident of Roy Carpenters Beach where he served as President of the Beach Association.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 am in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial with military funeral honors will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Roy Carpenters Beach Scholarship Fund, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019