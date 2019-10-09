|
Fitzpatrick, John J "Fitzy"
John J. Fitzpatrick, 101 years young, formerly of Gloria Street, Pawtucket, died peacefully in the presence of his children on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was the husband of the late Monica R. (Minko) Fitzpatrick, to whom he was married 62 years
In many ways, he was the "perfect Irish gentleman" — humble, kind, polite, brave, loyal, and hilarious.
The funeral for Fitzy will be Friday, October 11th at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket at 10:00am. His burial will be with full Military Honors in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. For the full obituary please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019