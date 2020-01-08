|
GARNETT, JOHN J. "JACK"
70, of Johnston, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on January 5, 2020. He was the husband of Laurie (Del Vicario) Garnett. Born in Providence, he was the son of Margaret M. (Finnegan) Garnett and the late John E. Garnett.
Jack worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years before retiring.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by two children, Michael E. Garnett (Sena Kilic) and Amy E. Garnett (Matt Robello), two grandchildren, Scarlett Robello and Aleyna Garnett, in-laws, Sheila and Philip Grossi and Sharyne and Paul Cerullo, nephews, John and Jason Grabowski, and nieces, Sheri Avery, Jessica, Tamara, and Laurie Cerullo. He was the brother of the late Nancy J. Grabowski and her late husband, John.
His funeral will be held on Friday at 9 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial will be private. Calling hours Thursday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Robert Bellarmine Food Closet.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020