Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Harsche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Harsche III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Harsche III Obituary
HARSCHE, III, JOHN J.
65, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born in Providence, a son of the late John J. Jr. and Rita M. (Gallant) Harsche. He lived in Johnston for many years before moving to North Providence in 2004. He was an Energy Consultant II for Tetra Tech for 8 years previously working as a facilities manager at South County Hospital. He loved camping with his friends and enjoyed working in his beautifully landscaped yard.
Mr. Harsche is survived by his sisters Joan M. Tavares (Ronald) of Johnston, Shirley A. Turchetta of Johnston and Karen A. Cairo (Carmine) of Greene. He is also survived by 6 nieces and nephews and 5 great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10-11AM in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44), Greenville. Graveside burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -