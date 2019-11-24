|
HARSCHE, III, JOHN J.
65, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born in Providence, a son of the late John J. Jr. and Rita M. (Gallant) Harsche. He lived in Johnston for many years before moving to North Providence in 2004. He was an Energy Consultant II for Tetra Tech for 8 years previously working as a facilities manager at South County Hospital. He loved camping with his friends and enjoyed working in his beautifully landscaped yard.
Mr. Harsche is survived by his sisters Joan M. Tavares (Ronald) of Johnston, Shirley A. Turchetta of Johnston and Karen A. Cairo (Carmine) of Greene. He is also survived by 6 nieces and nephews and 5 great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10-11AM in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44), Greenville. Graveside burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2019