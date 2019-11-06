|
KEEGAN, JOHN J. "Brooklyn"
91, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. He was the husband of the late Gloria B. (Higgins) Keegan. Born in New York, NY, he was the son of the late John J. and Mary (McCarthy) Keegan. Mr. Keegan was a police officer for the Providence Police Department for over 20 years, and also a member of the Capitol Police Department for over 20 years. John was an Army veteran, serving during WWII. He was the father of John J. Keegan (ret. PPD) (Ada), and James D. Keegan (Kim); brother of Patricia Baron; grandfather of Matthew, and Geoffrey. He was the brother of the late Elaine G. Keegan, Claiborne Bartsch, and Jacqueline Shewell.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4-7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the , 1 State Street, Ste. 200, Providence, RI 02908 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2019