McCARTHY, JOHN J.
Following a brief but courageously fought battle with cancer John James McCarthy of Harmony RI passed away to eternal life on June 28, 2019, surrounded by love. John, 82, was the eldest of four sons born to an Irish immigrant (Marian Ryan) and an Irish American (John M. McCarthy) in Philadelphia PA. No matter where he lived, John always considered himself a Philadelphian. John attended St. Joseph's Prep and St. Joseph's University graduating in 1959. Upon graduation, John enlisted in the US Navy. Through his naval career, John lived in Rhode Island, Cuba, Georgia, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Washington DC, and Maine. Achieving the level of Lieutenant Commander, John was an intelligence officer who was stationed on the USS Lake Champlain, the USS John F. Kennedy, and in the Pentagon. While attending the Naval War College in Newport RI, John met Judy Mortenson - the love of his life. John and Judy had a romantic courtship and they married in 1962. They forged a life together raising three daughters as the Navy led them from state to state. In 1975, the Navy moved the McCarthy family to Maine where John and Judy bought their first house, a 100+ year old farmhouse in the small town of Lisbon Falls. John proved that although he was raised in the city, he had quite a green thumb and always grew delicious tomatoes. In 1980, after a 21-year career, John retired from the Navy and entered the graduate degree program of New Hampshire College (now Southern New Hampshire University) where he earned an MBA. In 1982, the McCarthy family moved to Harmony RI to be closer to Judy's family. There, John embarked on a second career employed by the state as a Bank Examiner. In this capacity, John oversaw the Rhode Island banking crisis in the early 1990's. John worked for the state for fifteen years, retiring in 1999. In retirement, John and Judy enjoyed travelling together and with family and spending time with his granddaughters. Throughout his life, John was devoted to the Catholic faith and was an active parishioner of St. Philip Church and member of its Men's Club for over 30 years.
Predeceased by his three younger brothers: Bill; Tom; Jim; and his sister-in-law Lois O'Connor, John leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend Judy. He will also be missed terribly by his children, all of whom he was exceptionally proud: Christy McCarthy; Carolyn (Evan) McDaniel; Patty (Christian) DeFrancesco; grandchildren, Megan and Zoe DeFrancesco; and Ella McDaniel. John is also loved by his sisters-in-law Alice Rachlow and Carol McCarthy; his brother-in-law Bob Lochten; and his nieces and nephews Lynn Tucker, Sue Walsh, Bobby O'Connor, Kathy Ballou, Lenny Rachlow, Johnny Rachlow, Brian McCarthy, Kevin McCarthy, Karyn McCarthy, Kristin Bellamy, and Megan McCarthy.
His funeral will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:30am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Burial with military honors will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4-7pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Annie's Angel Fund, c/o Jo-Ann Jalette, Citizens Bank, 21 Money Hill Rd, Chepachet, RI 02814. Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 3, 2019