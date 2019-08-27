|
MULLANEY III, JOHN J. "JACK",
84, of Coventry, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Kent Hospital from complications of Inclusion Body Myositis. He was the husband of Jeanne (Delorme) Mullaney for 26 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John J. Mullaney Jr. and Mary (Tetrault) Mullaney.
Jack was passionate about fitness, and he courageously fought Inclusion Body Myositis which robbed him of all the sports activities he loved.
Mr. Mullaney graduated from URI as a civil engineer in 1956. He worked for EG&G Sealol as an engineer for 35 years, retiring in 2000. He was Secretary for the Republican Town Committee and served on the sewer subcommittee in 2009. Jack was a Cub Scout leader and Little League Coach. He was a member of the Saints John and Paul Church Choir.
He is survived by four children, John F. Mullaney (Dianne) of CT, Erin Williamson of MA, Stephen P. Mullaney (Elizabeth) of CA, and Michael Mullaney of FL. He was the grandfather of nine; Taylor, Colin, Alexandra, Connor, Isabella Mullaney. Christopher and Kelly Williamson. Lauren Howard and Riley Birchfield. He is survived by one brother Robert Mullaney (AnnMarie) of Warwick and one niece and one nephew. He is survived by three step-sons, Charles, Keith and Kevin Petrarca, six step-grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren.
His Funeral will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 9:30 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in Saints John and Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry. Interment at Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick. Visitation Wednesday evening from 4 -7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations In Jack's honor to The Myositis Association, 1737 King Street, Suite 200, Alexandria, VA, 22314 would be appreciated.
iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019