Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
John J. Parisi Obituary
PARISI, JOHN J.,
87, passed away April 17, 2020.
He was the son of the late Albert and Angelina (LaFazia) Parisi, and beloved husband of Carol Ann (Paola) Parisi.
John was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a self-employed barber.
Funeral services and burial with Military Honors in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church, 4 Lafayette Street, Johnston, RI 02919.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
