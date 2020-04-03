|
|
Rainone, Rev. John J.
75, a senior priest of the Diocese of Providence, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Providence, a son of the late Louis and Antonina "Ann" (Certo) Rainone. He leaves his brother Louis Rainone and his wife Pam and his Godchild Melanie. Father Rainone attended Saint Adalbert School and LaSalle Academy, both in Providence. In preparation for the priesthood, he studied at Our Lady of Providence Seminary in Warwick and Saint Bernard Seminary in Rochester, New York. He was ordained a priest on May 23, 1970, at Saint Augustine Church in Providence by Bishop Bernard M. Kelly. Father Rainone served as assistant pastor at Saint Mary Parish, Cranston (1970-73); Saint Mary Parish, Pawtucket (1973-82); and Saint Ann Parish, Cranston (2003-04). From 1982 to 1985, he was Catholic Chaplain at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, while continuing to reside first at St. Mary Parish, Pawtucket, and then St. Margaret Parish, Rumford. In 1985, he was appointed pastor of Saint Anthony Parish in Woonsocket. In 1991, Father Rainone completed sabbatical studies at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, and then returned to Rhode Island Hospital as Catholic Chaplain and Director of Catholic Pastoral Care of hospitals, with residence at St. Joseph Parish, Providence. In 1996, Father was appointed as an advocate for the diocesan Tribunal, while continuing his residence at St. Joseph Parish, Providence. In 1997, he returned as Catholic Chaplain to Rhode Island Hospital; and then in 1999, became Director of Catholic Pastoral Care at Eleanor Slater Hospital, Cranston. In 2007, Father was appointed as Director of Pastoral Care and Catholic Chaplain at Saint Joseph Health Services of Rhode Island, Our Lady of Fatima. Hospital, North Providence. In 2012, Father Rainone retired from active ministry as a senior priest. In addition to his other duties, Father Rainone served as diocesan archivist; Chaplain of the Pawtucket and Cranston Police Departments; and was a member of the International Conference of Police Chaplains. He also served as administrator pro tem of Sacred Heart Parish, Woonsocket; Saint Rita Parish, Warwick; and Saint Ann Parish, Providence, respectively. Father Rainone lived at St. John Vianney Residence in Providence during his retirement and resided there at the time of his death. Due to the coronavirus restrictions currently in-place, calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial are respectfully omitted. A private prayer service will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral and Cremation Service, Providence, followed by burial at St.Ann Cemetery, Cranston. A Memorial Mass for Father Rainone will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Vianney 493 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence, RI 02908 or St. Adalbert's Church 866Atwells Ave., Providence, RI 02909. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2020