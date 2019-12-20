Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Taunton Avenue
Seekonk, RI
John J. Tameo Obituary
Tameo, John J.
89, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
He was the husband of the late Olive M. (Hawksley) Tameo.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Antonio and Catherine (Sparto) Tameo.
Mr. Tameo was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and was also a recipient of the Bronze Star. He was a custodian for the Seekonk School Department before retiring. He was an avid sports fan of all Boston Teams. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He leaves two daughters, Karen Burns and her husband Edward of Plymouth, MA and Robin Bruzzi and her husband Paul of Dalton, MA, one son, John Tameo, Jr. and his wife Jerilyn of Seekonk, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two step grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Frank Tameo.
His funeral will be held on Monday at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours Sunday 4-7. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kindred Hospice, 275 Martine Street, Suite 202, Fall River, MA 02723.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
