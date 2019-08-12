|
TOFANI, JOHN J.
75, of South Kingstown, passed away after a 4-year illness on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Donna Tofani. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Angelo "Randy" and Hortense "Tenny" (Veroni) Tofani.
John was the President and owner of Jay's Electric Corporation for 33 years, retiring due to illness in 2015. He was also a member of the Aurora Civic Association in Providence.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Debi Tofani of Cranston, Lisa Tofani of North Scituate, Donna Torres of Coventry; grandchildren Andrew Giuliano, Isabella Tofani, Joseph Torres, Joshua Torres and Justin Torres; sister Marie Forcino of Cranston. He was the brother of the late Eleanor Leduc and Joseph Tofani.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday morning from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 12, 2019