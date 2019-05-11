|
|
Walsh, John "Jack" J.
John J. Walsh, Jr. M.D. 97 of South Kingstown died peacefully at South County Hospital on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was the loving husband of Agnes (Farrell) Walsh for sixty years. John was born in Boston on January 1, 1922, the son of the late John J. Walsh and Cecelia (O'Brien) Walsh. He is survived by his four children, Patrick R. McNulty (Evon), Kevin J. Walsh (Debra), J. Timothy Walsh and Kerry F. Walsh (Darlene). Dr. Walsh was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren, Kathleen, Kendra, Sarah, Eric, Jack, Ryan, Kaitlin and Lindsey and the great grandfather of Kayla, Kasey, Emerson, Lisette, Ariana, Charlie and Caroline. He is also survived by his sisters, Cecelia, Mary and Theresa and many loving family members. He was predeceased by his daughter Karen Vendetti and his brothers William and Thomas and his sister Helen. Dr. Walsh graduated from Boston College High School and Boston College and went on to receive his medical degree from Tufts University Medical School in 1947. Dr. Walsh served in the Navy honorably during World War II and the Korean War. He remained a member of the Navy reserves and retired with the rank of Commander. Dr. Walsh began his civilian medical career at City Hospital in Boston. He arrived at South County Hospital in 1953 where he spent 57 years of his 63-year medical career. He was the hospital's first board-certified surgeon and also served as the hospital's Chief of Surgery. Dr. Walsh practiced general surgery until the age of 65 when he put away his scalpels. His retirement was short-lived and he spent the next 24 years in the emergency department at South County Hospital until the first day of his final retirement which coincided with his 89th birthday on January 1, 2011. Dr. Walsh provided pro bono medical services to the De La Salle Christian Brothers at the Christian Brothers Center in Narragansett as well as to the students at the Ocean Tides School. As a result of his charitable work, Dr. Walsh was named an honorary member of the Christian Brothers community in 1975. His dedication to the community extended beyond his medical career as evidenced by his membership in the Wakefield Rotary Club for more than 30 years. He was president of the Wakefield Chapter from 1968 to 1969 and was named Rotarian of the Year in 1981. Jack was also a founding member of the Dunes Club in Narragansett. In his down time Jack could be found satisfying his voracious appetite for reading and completing crossword puzzles. His quiet nature was only interrupted by his dry wit and well-timed sense of humor. His one true love was always his wife, Aggie, whose well-being was his concern until the end. He was a deeply religious man who healed many patients over the years. Now it is his time to heal. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 128 High Street, Wakefield. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi preceding the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. Walsh's name to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, www.hopehealthco.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2019