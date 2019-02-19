|
DRAPEAU, JOHN JAMES "JIM"
John James "Jim" Drapeau, 93, of Seekonk, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Hattie Ide Chaffee Home. He was the husband of Dorothy J. (Saunders) Drapeau to whom he was married for 60 years. Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts he was a son of the late Albert A. and Grace (Mullen) Drapeau. Jim grew up in Seekonk and graduated from East Providence High School in 1943. While in high school he won the Rhode Island State Championship in Wrestling and was All State in Baseball. He also won a State Championship in Fast Pitch Softball. After high school he entered the Military in the 6thArmored Division where he was awarded numerous decorations, including 3 Purple Hearts and 1 Bronze Star, having been wounded three times. His combat service took him across Europe where the war ended for Jim as the 6thArmored Division met the Russians. Returning home, he entered the Postal Service, rising to the District Director and Manager of Postal Operations for the State of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, retiring in 1987. In 1951, Jim introduced Little League baseball to Seekonk and continued coaching Seekonk youth baseball teams for many years, from Farm League through Babe Ruth. Along with his beloved wife, Jim leaves three children; his daughter Sharon A. Drapeau and her husband James K. Reddington of North Attleboro and their children Gregory J. and his wife Emily of Boston and Ethan J also of Boston.; his son Robert J. Drapeau and his wife Annie of Concord, MA and their children Caroline H. and John James II; and his daughter Michelle M. Ivey and her husband Jack of Farmington Hills, MI. He also leaves two brothers, William L. Drapeau and his wife Elaine of East Providence and Norman R. Drapeau and his wife Ann of Delmar, NY as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Daniel F. Drapeau and Albert E. Drapeau and his wife Eleanor. His funeral will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial with Military Honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday 5-8. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care or the would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 19, 2019