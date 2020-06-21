John J."Jack" McKenna
McKenna, John J."Jack"
79 of Swansea, died Tuesday June 16, 2020 at R.I. Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Paula (Janson) McKenna
Jack was born in Providence, the son of the late John and Margaret (Sandstrom) McKenna.
He was employed as a mechanic, welder and rigger at the Brayton Point Power Plant for over 30 years before retiring.
He was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Jack has lived in Swansea since 1998 coming from Bristol, RI
He was a member at the Hidden Hollow Golf Course, and an avid fisherman of the outer Cape and Elizabeth Islands.
Jack coordinated the holiday food drive for injured employees when he was at Brayton Point. After retiring he found a new passion for building stone walls.
Jack is survived by his sons John J. "Rocky" McKenna Jr and his wife Pamela of Swansea, James P. McKenna and his wife Kristine of Somerset, and the late William D. McKenna
Jack was the grandfather of Jason, Emily, Ethan, James, Nicholas and Brooke, all of whom he adored greatly.
He was the brother of the late Madeline Girard, Theresa Pennacchini, Dorothy Fallon, Sabina Duffy and Gertrude Rodgers.
Jack will be laid to rest at the Veteran's Cemetery, RI at a private graveside service. Calling hours are omitted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Wounded Worrier Project , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
www.wjsmithfh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-4999
