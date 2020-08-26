BAGDOVITZ, JOHN JOSEPH

of Nokomis, Florida passed away on August 17th, 2020.

He was born on July 9, 1930 in Providence, RI to Joseph and Phyllis Bagdovitz. In 1955, he married Mary Lou Kelley and the couple moved to the Syracuse, NY area where he worked at General Electric until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of the Tully (NY) Fire Department and served as a lector at St. Leo's Church. Upon retirement, the couple spent winters in Nokomis, Florida where John was a member of the Knights of Columbus and active in Veterans Affairs.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary Lou and their 5 children: Elizabeth, Mark, John, Peter, and Thomas. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

A Mass will be held at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, FL at a later date.



