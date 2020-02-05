Home

CAMPBELL, JOHN JOSEPH
75, of Providence, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of his wife and daughter and his sons John and Brian Campbell of Florida, Shon Campbell of Charlestown, Joseph Campbell of Cumberland, Scott Campbell of Cranston and his daughter Jacquelyn Tanabe (Nishiba) of Japan. He was the son of the late Paul and Lillian Campbell and brother of Daniel Campbell, Ann Gedakovitz and the late Paul, William and James Campbell. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
John was a proud Navy Seabee, Amphibious Forces serving in the Mediterranean. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed world traveling, exploring other cultures and learning foreign languages. He enjoyed fine cigars with his friends.
John was the founder and former owner of Mr. Gutter of Rhode Island and Massachusetts as well as Campbell's Painting. He was a proud Union member and officer of the International Longshoreman's Assoc., Local 2001 for over 30 years.
A Private Service was held at RI Veterans Cemetery with military honors on January 31, 2020
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
