|
|
KELLY Jr., John
86, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Louise (Lanigan) Kelly. They were happily married for 61 years. Born in Waltham, MA, he was the son of the late John and Louise (McGrath) Kelly. He was an army veteran of the Korean War. John worked in the kitchen and bath industry for 52 years, retiring in 2008. He was active with St.Vincent de Paul Society and was also the first president of the Parish Council at St. John Vianney Church. He was an avid golfer and loved vacationing at Newfound Lake every summer. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, John Kelly III "Jay" (Mary), Kathy Spoerer (Bill), Julie Small (Bob), and Maureen Handy (Mike); his sister, Elizabeth Murphy, his brother, Joseph Kelly, 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late James Kelly. The funeral will be held Wednesday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI, 02920, in memory of John, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 27, 2019