84, of Wakefield, passed away Sunday, January 5th. He was the beloved husband of Janet (Giordani) O'Leary for 63 years. Born in Medford, MA, he was a son of the late John E. and Doris O'Leary. John was the Co-Chair of the Physical Education Program at the University of Rhode Island, the offensive line coach of the Rhody Rams for ten years and inducted into the URI Football Hall of Fame in 2007. Besides his wife, he is survived by five children Dr. John O'Leary (Patty), Christine Cohane(Tim O'Brien) , Patricia Genovese (Peter), Judith McDonough (Barry) and Margaret O'Leary; eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Stephen,Peter,and Paul. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Learning Community 21 Lincoln Avenue, Central Falls, RI 02863; attn: Derek or https://thelearningcommunity.com/site/donate/. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
