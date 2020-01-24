Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
15 George Waterman Road
Johnston, RI
John Landolfi Obituary
LANDOLFI, JOHN
95, of Johnston passed away January 21, 2020. He was the husband of the late Lottie (Manocchia) Landolfi; father of Donna A. Ricci and Vincent J. Landolfi, grandfather of 5, great grandfather 3 and brother of Lucy Aurelio.
His funeral with visitation will be Saturday at 8:30 am from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass at 10:30 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Road, Johnston. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For full obituary visit, pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 24, 2020
