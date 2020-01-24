|
|
LANDOLFI, JOHN
95, of Johnston passed away January 21, 2020. He was the husband of the late Lottie (Manocchia) Landolfi; father of Donna A. Ricci and Vincent J. Landolfi, grandfather of 5, great grandfather 3 and brother of Lucy Aurelio.
His funeral with visitation will be Saturday at 8:30 am from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass at 10:30 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Road, Johnston. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For full obituary visit, pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 24, 2020