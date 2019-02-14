|
|
|
CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS JOHN B. LYNCH, ESQ. John was "Captain Courageous" to many of us in his LaSalle Academy Class of 1957. John was tough; he was a fighter and he proved it on the Gridiron and in his law career. He was always available to his classmates, whenever we found ourselves in a mess. His sense of humor was enjoyed by judges, and opposing attorneys alike. Above all, John was a family man holding a record for our class with 10 children, and 27 grandchildren. John and Pat raised them well. We miss John, he was a great LaSallian. LaSalle Academy Class of 1957 Live Jesus in our hearts forever
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
