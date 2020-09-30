1/1
John M. Cantrell
CANTRELL, JOHN M.
62, passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 28, 2020. He was the father of Amanda Cantrell and son of Rosemary (née McCormick) Cantrell and James Cantrell.
Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in SS. John & Paul Church, Coventry. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
SS. John & Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
