CANTRELL, JOHN M.
62, passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 28, 2020. He was the father of Amanda Cantrell and son of Rosemary (née McCormick) Cantrell and James Cantrell.
Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in SS. John & Paul Church, Coventry. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com