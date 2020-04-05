|
CASEY, JOHN M. "JACK"
81, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Linda M. (Pozzo) Casey for fifty-five years.
A son of the late John F. and Mary (Murray) Casey, he grew up in the Fox Point section of Providence.
Mr. Casey graduated from St. Raphael Academy in 1956. He received his BA and MA from Providence College, and his MAT from Rhode Island College.
He was a US Navy Veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
He was a school administrator for Cumberland High School, retiring after working there for thirty-three years.
A communicant of St. Mark Church, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus - Donnelly Council and was a member of the RI Retired Teachers Association.
Jack loved his home and his dog Stella. He enjoyed reading and gardening and spending time at his home on Cape Cod.
Besides his wife, he leaves two children, John J. Casey and his wife Mary of Charlottesville, VA and Andrea Eastman and her husband Scott of Tolland, CT; sisters-in-law, Deborah Casey, Paula Casey and Joanne Pozzo; and his most beloved grandson, Matthew Eastman. Jack also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was the brother of the late Br. Daniel Casey, FSC, Barbara, Edward, Robert and Richard Casey.
His funeral and burial will be private due to the COVID-19 virus. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2020