|
|
Ciociola ,Sr., John M.
John M. Ciociola ,Sr , 92, of Bristol passed away on Friday August 16 with his loving family by his side.
John was the husband of Mary (Sousa) Ciociola for 70 years.
In addition to his wife John leaves behind his children Carol Leschak and John M. Ciociola ,Jr (Kimberly). John's memory will live on through his four grandchildren and six great grandchildren
For full obituary, online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2019