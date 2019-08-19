Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sansone Funeral Home
192 Wood St
Bristol, RI 02809
(401) 253-7110
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ciociola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Ciociola Sr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. Ciociola Sr. Obituary
Ciociola ,Sr., John M.
John M. Ciociola ,Sr , 92, of Bristol passed away on Friday August 16 with his loving family by his side.
John was the husband of Mary (Sousa) Ciociola for 70 years.
In addition to his wife John leaves behind his children Carol Leschak and John M. Ciociola ,Jr (Kimberly). John's memory will live on through his four grandchildren and six great grandchildren
For full obituary, online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sansone Funeral Home
Download Now