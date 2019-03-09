|
FERREIRA, John M.
73 , of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on March 7th at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Voas) Ferreira for over 53 years.
Born in Esmolfe, Portugal, on October 18, 1945, he was the devoted son of the late Maria do Carmo (Loureiro) and Francisco Ferreira. He immigrated to the United States in 1953 with his mother and sister Christine.
John is survived by his son David (Cheryl), and daughter Christine Skawinski (John), and grandchildren, Lauren Ferreira, Nathan Skawinski, Andrea Skawinski, Jeffrey Ferreira, and Angela Ferreira.
He was the oldest of 14 children and viewed as the patriarch of the family. He leaves his siblings and their families, Christine Duarte, Cezar (Mary), Joe (Reeni), George, Rosemary Boisclair (Tom), Tony (Mary), Jack (Jackie), Elizabeth Shields, Ricky, Violet Nunes (Victor), Rachel, Laura, and Suzanne. He also leaves many lifelong friends, including his dear friend of over 60 years, Aurelio Santos, and his wife, Marie.
John was a graduate of Cumberland High School and Johnson & Wales University. He served in the U.S. Army as an MP in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He worked for Texas Instruments, the State of Rhode Island, Allied Signal (Fram), and State Street Bank, mostly as a Senior Systems Analyst.
He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church where he was a dedicated volunteer and member of the Holy Name Society. He was a member of Clube Juventude Lusitania for more than 50 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
John enjoyed the simple things in life, like spending time with family and friends, especially Sunday dinners, and the annual tradition of pepper stuffing. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and doing for others. He was the ultimate "do it yourselfer," always willing to fix anything, for anybody, at any time. He was an avid card player, and very few things could take him away from his Friday night pinochle games with his friends at the Lusitania Club.
He had a passion for food and cooking. He would buy 50 pounds of cherries at once, then drive around town delivering them to family and friends. He planned his trips back to Portugal around fig season. He was affectionately referred to as the "Meat Man," cooking delicious meals for all of his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 380 Westminster Street (2nd Floor), Providence, RI 02903 or to the USO, PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to John's Life Celebration to be held Monday, March 11, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 4 to 8 PM and continue on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM in the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Committal Prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 9, 2019