Home

Services
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
901 Atwells Ave
Providence, RI
John M. Gargano Obituary
Gargano, John M.
61, passed July 24th. Born in Providence, to John Gargano and the late Doris (Gervais) Gargano. Husband of Donna Gargano.
He was a member of the Laborers' Union, Local 271, for 30 years.
Also survived by daughter, Katelyn, brother, Michael, his husband, David, sister, Rosanne. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 7/27 at 10am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 901 Atwells Ave, Providence. Burial St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Friday 5pm-8pm in Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019
