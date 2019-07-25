|
|
Gargano, John M.
61, passed July 24th. Born in Providence, to John Gargano and the late Doris (Gervais) Gargano. Husband of Donna Gargano.
He was a member of the Laborers' Union, Local 271, for 30 years.
Also survived by daughter, Katelyn, brother, Michael, his husband, David, sister, Rosanne. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 7/27 at 10am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 901 Atwells Ave, Providence. Burial St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Friday 5pm-8pm in Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019