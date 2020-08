SEVENTH ANNIVERSARY June 20, 1970-Aug. 10, 2013 JOHN M. REPOSA JR. Johnny, we cannot believe it is seven years, it seems like yesterday. There is not a day without memories of you. We cannot ever get over the loss of you. Our hearts are broken and will never be fixed. We will always love you forever. Mom and Dad XOXOXO





