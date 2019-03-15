|
|
TAVARES, JOHN M.
John M. Tavares, 71, of Bradley St., Seekonk, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 after a courageous and fearless battle with cancer.
Born Nov. 23, 1947, in Santa Maria, Azores, he was a son of the late João Lima Figueiredo and Ceçilia Tavares. He grew up in Valverde on the same street as his sweetheart, Maria Regina (Cabral) Tavares. They married 48 years ago and moved to the U.S. to start a new life and family together. They remained by each other's side until his passing.
John was a talented handyman who was always willing to lend a hand. He worked tirelessly his entire life as an employee, father, and husband for the sole benefit of his family. He lived a life of integrity, honesty, and passion, and took pride in everything he tackled. His two sons Robert Tavares of Colorado and James Tavares and his wife Melissa of Rehoboth are forever indebted to this great man, and are burdened with the challenge of living up to his ideals.
John was an avid outdoorsman who loved to garden, tend to his yard, and most of all, go fishing. He hated winter. The only thing he loved more than fishing was his grandchildren Joshua, Veda, Clive and Vincent. They adored spending time with their Vovó in his garden planting, watering, picking, and eating the fruits of his labor.
He was the brother of José Figueiredo, Olimpio Figueiredo, Almerinda Pimentel, and the late Maria José Resendes, who will remember him as a caring and loving sibling.
All will remember John as the life of the party because of his wicked sense of humor, playful nature, and the way he made everyone feel like family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Saturday, March 16, at 10 AM in Section 24 of the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Wampanoag Trail, East Providence. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 No. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2019