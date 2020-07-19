1/1
John M. "Jack" Thibodeau Sr.
THIBODEAU, Sr., JOHN M. "Jack"
better known to his family and friends as "Jack", at 66, passed away Thursday July 16, 2020 with family around him. Born in Newark, NJ, he was a son of the late Arthur I. and Margaret M. (Monahan) Thibodeau. Jack was the owner of Stingray Automotive in Johnston for over 40 years. He graduated from Smithfield High School and was a member of the hockey team. Jack also played club hockey and was a former member of the Glocester Country Club. He was an avid "Grateful Dead" fan and a "Hockey Dad" and coach. He was the father of John M. Thibodeau, II. of Pawtucket, Kyle J. Thibodeau of E. Prov. and Michelle M. Valentino of Vero Beach, Fl. He was the brother of Mary Elizabeth Ouellette of N. Scituate, Thomas F. Thibodeau of Smithfield and the late Mark S. and Arthur I. Thibodeau, Jr. He is also survived by grandchildren Abigail M. Valentino and Emily A. Valentino. His Warmth and Love will be forever missed. Visitation in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, Monday July 20, 2020 from 4-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 11am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville (Please go directly to the church). Seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks) will be in place for the Visitation and Mass. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health & Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St., Prov., RI 02904 will be appreciated. For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
