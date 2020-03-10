|
Elmer, John Michael
John Michael Elmer, 71, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on February 23, 2020. Mike grew up in Gouverneur, NY, and attended Syracuse University, Western Washington University, and SUNY Albany. Mike worked as a school psychologist for the East Providence School District for most of his career, living and raising his family in Smithfield, before retiring to Wilmington in 2008. Predeceased by his parents, John Elmer and Elizabeth (Carter) Elmer of NY, Mike is survived by his daughters, Colleen Elmer and Hayley Gilbert, his son-in-law, Andrew Gilbert, his brother and sister-in-law, James and Susan Elmer of FL, his former wife, Margaret Gallagher-Elmer of Smithfield, and his partner, Cindy Warnken of NC. Mike was passionate about the environment and was active in a number of organizations; contributions can be made in his memory to the New Hanover County Arboretum in Wilmington, to the Rhode Island Wild Plant Society, or to the National Audubon Society. A memorial for family and friends will be held in Wilmington on April 18, 2020.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020