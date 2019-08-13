Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary
21 Traverse Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Miller Obituary
Miller, John
92, formerly of Cranston passed away on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his children, Gail Jenard, Donna Arther and Jim Miller and grandchildren Michael Jenard, Jill Farrelly, Jaime Miller and Jessica Miller and his great-grandchildren Kayla Miller, Jaylee Miller and Jack Farrelly.
John was a World War II Navy Veteran and served in the Battle of Okinawa. John was a real estate broker for over 40 years and was associated with Kelly & Picerne and John Miller Realty.
A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary, 21 Traverse Street, Providence, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.