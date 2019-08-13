|
|
Miller, John
92, formerly of Cranston passed away on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his children, Gail Jenard, Donna Arther and Jim Miller and grandchildren Michael Jenard, Jill Farrelly, Jaime Miller and Jessica Miller and his great-grandchildren Kayla Miller, Jaylee Miller and Jack Farrelly.
John was a World War II Navy Veteran and served in the Battle of Okinawa. John was a real estate broker for over 40 years and was associated with Kelly & Picerne and John Miller Realty.
A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary, 21 Traverse Street, Providence, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019