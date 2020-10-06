John Monaghan

MONAGHAN, JOHN

74, passed away Saturday October 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of Constance (Gingras) Monaghan.

Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Andrew and Mary (Gecawich) Monaghan.

He was employed as a Mechanical Engineer by Badger Engineering for most of his career, retiring in 2011. He served in the National Guard during the Vietnam Era.

John enjoyed building hot rods and antique race cars from early on in his life to well into his retirement. He was a member of the N.E.A.R and S.T.A.R. antique auto racing clubs. He loved music, going to concerts and also enjoyed photography.

Besides his wife, John is also survived by two sons, Kevin J. Monaghan and Timothy J. Monaghan and his wife Crystal of Pawtucket, one grandson Timothy Jr. one sister Mary Cain and her husband James of New Canaan CT, and several nieces and nephews. He was the beloved brother of the late Andrew Monaghan and his wife Dorothy.

The funeral will be held Thursday October 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Avenue Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church 1253 Newport Avenue Pawtucket. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Hospice 1085 North Main Street Providence R.I. 02904 would be greatly appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store