NINTH ANNIVERSARY JOHN F. MONTANARO III Nine years ago today, God reached out His Loving Arms and carried you to Heaven. Neither time nor realm of existence can lessen how much we miss you, how often we remember you, and how much we love you. LOVE, DAD, MOM, LENORE AND JASON In Memory of John, please consider donating to: The John Montanaro III Memorial Fund Ocean State Veterinary Specialists 1480 South County Trail East Greenwich, RI 02818
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
